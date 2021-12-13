The USDCHF moved up and down between trend lines

The USDHCF has seen price action move higher and then back lower today.

The move higher saw the price extend above the 200 and 100 hour moving averages on its way to a topside trendline connecting highs from last Tuesday and Thursday. Sellers leaned against that and trendline, and the price started to rotate back to the downside.

The subsequent fall saw the price move back below the 100 and 200 hour moving average and move close to a rising trend line and the 100 day MA (lower blue line at 0.9200). Recall, the price last week did see dips below that 100 day MA on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday briefly (and today at the start of the day). Each of the dips were short-lived however.

The USDCHF is trading between trend lines and below hour MAs

The price has moved up back toward the broken 200 hour moving average at 0.97207 . A move back above it and the 100 hour moving average at 0.92284 would once again swing the bias back to the upside. However until then, the sellers remain more control.