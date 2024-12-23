The USDCHF moved higher last week but found willing sellers near the 38.2% of the range from the 2022 high at 0.9025. The high last week reached 0.8921.

The subsequent move lower on Thursday and into Friday after the weaker PCE data sent the price to a key swing area between 0.8914 to 0.8923. The fall stalled near that laven and bounced modestly into the close

Today after basing at the 0.8914 to 0.8923 area, the price started to move higher. THe price moved above the 100 hour MA at 0.8956. That level also corresponds to the high from November (at the same level). That is now close support. The price will have to move that level to give sellers some control at least in the short term. Absent that, and the buyers are in full control.

The 200 hour MA at 0.8930 (and moving higher) will need to be broken too to increase the bearish bias.

Overall, the buyers are in full control.