The USDCHF has continued to rebound from its session lows earlier this week, and in doing so, it has moved back above the 200-day moving average (MA) and the broken 38.2% retracement level. However, it is currently encountering resistance around the falling 100-hour MA near 0.8900, which aligns closely with the high of a recent swing area. This level is crucial for both buyers and sellers.

If the price can break and sustain above the 0.8900 level, it would signal a more bullish outlook. Conversely, if the price stays below the 200-day MA and moves lower, it would negate the corrective trend and prompt traders to target lower levels again.

USDCHF tests a key technical area between 0.8880 and 0.8899

the 200 day moving averageay