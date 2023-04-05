USDCHF below old floor area on the daily.

The USDCHF fell sharply in the early NY session and in the process moved below the swing low going back to early August 2021 at 0.90178 (see red numbered circles on the daily chart above). The low price today reached to the nice round number of 0.9000 where some traders put a toe in the bearish water. Those buyers are breathing a sigh of relief as the price has indeed rebounded. The price has rebounded to a high of 0.90756.

That has taken the price above the February 2 low at 0.9058, and tested the swing low from March at 0.90706. The high correct price has extended to 0.90756 just above the March low.

Looking at the hourly chart, the move up off the low tested the 38.2% retracement of the week's trading range at 0.9075. Getting above the 38.2% retracement is the minimum retracement target of a trend like move i.e. the move down from Monday's high.

A move above the 38.2% retracement would next target the 50% retracement at 0.9098. Move above that and focus will turn toward the falling 100 hour moving average and swing area near 0.9120. Getting above all those levels would ultimately be needed if the buyers are to be taken more seriously.

Nevertheless, they could still get short-term satisfaction on a move above the 38.2% retracement.