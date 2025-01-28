The USD/CHF has nearly reversed the decline from yesterday's high of 0.90725, with today's high reaching 0.90704. Yesterday’s drop took the pair down to the 50% retracement level of the range since the December 6 low, which is at 0.89655. The low price of 0.89645 marked a bounce back to the upside.

Today, the price moved back above the broken 38.2% retracement level at 0.90209, following comments from President Trump and Treasury Secretary Bessent on tariffs. The pair also climbed above the 100-hour moving average, establishing it as key support.