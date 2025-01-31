The USDCHF experienced a sharp decline on Monday, driven by a stock market tumble led by Nvidia and broad USD selling.

The pair on Monday, found support at 0.8965, the 50% retracement level of the December 2024 rally, and rebounded sharply off of that key support hold. Midweek trading was volatile, with the price fluctuating around the 200-hour MA, but it established a base near this level during the US session yesterday and pushed higher. .

The subsequent bounce continued into today's trading, and pushed the pair toward a swing area resistance between 0.9108 and 0.9114, where sellers stepped in and drove the price lower.

Key Levels to Watch:

Support : Swing area at 0.9077 . Converged 100/200-hour MAs at 0.9062 . A break below this level would shift the technical bias bearish.

: Resistance : Swing area top at 0.9114 . A move above this level would favor buyers and further upside momentum.

:

The pair remains in a range, with the battle between 0.9114 resistance and 0.9062 support likely determining the next directional move. Traders should watch these levels for breakout signals.