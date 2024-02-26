The USDCHF is down on the day but the decline has found support against a cluster of key support including the 50% retracement of the move down from the October high to the December low, the 100-day moving average, and the 100 bar moving average on the 4-hour chart. All those levels come between 0.8775 and 0.8785.

Today - and going forward - staying above that area keeps the buyers in firm control. Move below and the bias shifts to the sellers at least in the short term. On the top side, the 200-day moving average of 0.8840 is the next key target to get to and through on more upside momentum.

For the detailed technical look of this currency pair watch the video above.