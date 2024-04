The USDCHF is higher on the day, but continued to find resistance to sellers against a swing area ceiling between 0.91469 and 0.9156. If the buyers are to take more control, they need to get and stay above that level. Absent that, the 100-day moving average of 0.91278. The 200 hour movie are to 0.9118 and the 100-day moving average on the four hour chart at 0.9108 or downside targets that if broken would increase the bearish bias.