USDCHF Fundamental Analysis

US

Switzerland

The SNB kept interest rates steady at 1.75% vs. 2.00% expected as the central bank sees the significant tightening in recent quarters countering the remaining inflationary pressures.

The latest Switzerland CPI showed again that the inflation rate is comfortably in the SNB’s 0-2% target band for both the headline and core measures.

The Unemployment Rate matched the previous reading hovering at cycle lows.

The Manufacturing PMI saw a notable bounce back although it remains in contraction, while the Services PMI remain in expansion.

The market doesn’t expect the SNB to hike anymore.

USDCHF Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

On the daily chart, we can see that the USDCHF pair bounced around the 0.89 handle and rallied all the way up to retest the broken trendline. Yesterday, the pair surged probably because of month-end flows and the price got a bit overstretched as depicted by the distance from the blue 8 moving average. In such instances, we can generally see a pullback into the moving average or some consolidation before the next move.

USDCHF Technical Analysis – 4-hour Timeframe

On the 4-hour chart, we can see that the price is starting to struggle a bit around the broken trendline. We can expect the sellers to step in here with a defined risk above the trendline to position for a drop into the minor trendline and the 0.90 support. The buyers, on the other hand, are likely to lean on the minor trendline where they will also find the confluence with the red 21 moving average and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

USDCHF Technical Analysis – 1-hour Timeframe

On the 1-hour chart, we can see more closely the bullish setup around the 0.9050 level. A bounce might lead to another rally into new highs, while a break lower should trigger a selloff as the sellers will increase the bearish bets and target a new low.

Upcoming Events

This week, we will get lots of tier one data points with the US labour market and the FOMC decision in focus. Today we will get the US ADP, the ISM Manufacturing PMI, the Job Openings data and the FOMC rate decision. Tomorrow, we will see the Switzerland CPI report and the US Jobless Claims data, while on Friday we conclude the week with the US NFP report and the ISM Services PMI.