The SNB kept interest rates steady at 1.75% vs. 2.00% expected as the central bank sees the significant tightening in recent quarters countering the remaining inflationary pressures.

The SNB Governor Jordan said that “the central bank will not hesitate to tighten monetary policy further if necessary”, but the conditions at the moment do not call for further tightening at all.

The Switzerland CPI ticked higher recently but the inflation rate is comfortably in the SNB’s 0-2% target band for both the headline and core measures.

The Unemployment Rate matched the previous reading hovering at cycle lows.

The Manufacturing PMI missed expectations and fell further into contraction, while the Services PMI remain in expansion.

The market doesn’t expect the SNB to hike anymore.

USDCHF Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

On the daily chart, we can see that USDCHF yesterday plummeted following the miss in the US CPI report. The price is now at the 0.8886 low where we can expect some buyers stepping in to position for a rally back into the highs. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price continuing lower to increase the bearish bets into the next support at 0.8750.

USDCHF Technical Analysis – 4-hour Timeframe

On the 4-hour chart, we can see that from a risk management perspective, the sellers will be better off waiting for the price to pull back into the swing low level at 0.8950 where we can also find the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level for confluence. That spot would give the sellers a better risk to reward setup. Alternatively, the price might even push all the way up to the downward trendline where the sellers will have another opportunity to position for a drop into new lows.

USDCHF Technical Analysis – 1-hour Timeframe

On the 1-hour chart, we can see more closely the current price action around the 0.8886 low where the buyers are likely to pile in to position for a rally. The first target should be the 0.8950 resistance and upon a break to the upside, the trendline around the 0.90 handle. If the price continues lower and breaks the 0.8877 level, we can expect the sellers to increase the bearish bets but the risk to reward will be much worse.

Upcoming Events

Today, we have the US Retail Sales and PPI data with the market likely giving more importance to the Retail Sales data. Tomorrow, we will see the latest US Jobless Claims figures where the market will want to see how fast the labour market is softening.