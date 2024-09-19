Fundamental Overview

Yesterday, the Fed finally started its easing cycle and decided to do it with a 50 bps cut. The market was already leaning towards a 50 bps move, so it wasn’t a surprise.

The larger cut was framed as kind of an “insurance” cut with the dot plot showing two more 25 bps cuts by the end of the year and less than the market expected in 2025.

The US Dollar weakened initially but eventually shot higher as Treasury yields rallied on a less dovish than expected Powell with the market pricing out the aggressive rate cuts expected in 2025.

Now that the decision is behind us, the focus will be on the economic data. If we start to see an improvement, then Treasury yields will likely continue to rise and drive USDCHF higher. Conversely, if the data weakens significantly, the market will start to worry about a recession and take USDCHF lower.

USDCHF Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

USDCHF Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that USDCHF has been stuck in a range between the key 0.8555 resistance and 0.8400 support. There’s not much we can say here as the buyers will want to see the price breaking to the upside to increase the bullish bets into the 0.8731 level, while the sellers will look for a break to the downside to target a drop below the 0.8333 level.

USDCHF Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

USDCHF 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the price shot higher yesterday after the Fed decision and got rejected from the key trendline as the sellers piled in with a defined risk above it to position for new lows. The buyers will need the price to break above the trendline to increase the bullish bets into new highs.

USDCHF Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

USDCHF 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can clearly see the choppy price action with no real direction although the bias might be skewed to the upside after the Fed’s decision. There’s not much else we can glean from this timeframe as the buyers will wait for a break of the trendline or a bounce from the support, while the sellers will look to sell at the trendline and increase the bets on a break below the support. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today we get the latest US Jobless Claims figures which is the last important economic release of the week.