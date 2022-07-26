USDCHF find sellers against the 100 hour MA again

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term waffled up and down yesterday. The price action has waffled up and down today. The high has been higher today, but only marginally. The low has also been higher.

Looking at the hourly chart, the high price today stalled against the 100 hour MA at 0.96659 (blue line in the chart above). The last time the price tested that moving average was back on Thursday and sellers leaned against the MA as well. In fact the sellers leaned against the 100 hour moving average back on July 19 and again on July 15. So sellers are using that level as a risk/bias defining level. Staying below has kept the sellers more control.

What next?

Obviously stay below the 100 hour moving average keeps the sellers more control and keeps the bias in their favor. Having said that on the downside there is the low of the swing area 0.96179 and the rising 100 day moving average at 0.96068 to get through. On Friday and again yesterday in the early Asian session, the price lows stalled against that 100 day moving average.

Move below the 100 day moving average and stay below would increase the bearish bias and have traders looking to break the low from last Friday at 0.9599 (call it 0.9600). Below that and swing lows at 0.9591, 0.9559, 0.9532, 0.95207 and finally the June 29 low at 0.94945 would be the downward steps.

If the price is able to find support and extend above the 100 hour moving average, should open up the door for a retest of the 0.96898 level (50% midpoint of the range since June 29). Above that is the falling 200 hour moving average at 0.97145. The price has not closed above its 200 hour moving average since July 15 Him.