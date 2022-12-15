USDCHF tests 100 hour MA in volatile up and down day

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term has had a volatile up and down and back up day today with the market reacting to the Fed, SNB and then ECB too (and overall USD buying).

The pair bottomed earlier in the day near the lows from Tuesday's trading, based, and started the run back to the upside which has now retraced the declines from the Europe morning highs.

In the process, the pair is also testing the 100 hour MA at 0.9307 and the lows from last Friday and Monday at 0.9311. The high just reached 0.9311. A move above has an old trend line at 0.93179 as another target to get to and through to increase the bulllish bias for the pair.

Looking at the daily chart below, the USDCHF fell back into a consolidation area that for the most part confined the USDCHF between 0.9081 to 0.9382. On the topside, there is a swing area between 0. 9357 and 0.9382.

USDCHF on the daily chart