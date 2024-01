The USDchf is trading above and below the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the October 2023 high. That level comes in at 0.86803 and the low and high for the day comes in at 0.8670 and 0.8700 respectively. That is not a large range (non-trending), and with the 38.2% at 0.86803, the traders are not sure which way it wants to run to start the trading week.