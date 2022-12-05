USDCHF tests 100/200 hour MA

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term is not immune from the USD buying today. It is just not the most USD bullish.

For it, the price based above the low extreme from Friday. The low from Friday reached 0.9325. The low today reached 0.9329.That gave buyers the go ahead to push higher.

The run back to the upside has seen the price move to a high that is lower than the high from Friday (so far at least). The high from Friday reached 0.94387. The price high today comes in at 0.9425.

So it is an inside day so far as far as the price action. A small positive is the price is above the close from Friday at 0.9366.

On the topside, the pair is finding sellers near the 100 hour MA(blue line). That MA comes in at 0.94252, right near the high for the day. Above that, and the 38.2% of the move down from the November 21 high cuts across at 0.9429 and the falling 200 hour MA comes in at 0.9438.

Those levels represent the minimum targets to get to and through if the pair is to continue the corrective action in the pair today and going forward. Stay below, and the correction is nice but the sellers are still more in control.