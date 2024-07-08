The USDCHF moved lower last week after testing a swing area and a key downward-sloping trend line successfully.

The price decline ultimately took the price back below its 100-day moving average. That moving average now joins with the 200 bar moving average on the 4-hour chart as topside resistance near 0.8988 (see blue and green line on the chart below)..

The move to the downside extended to the 100-bar moving average on the 4-hour chart on Friday, but found buyers near the level into the close. Below that level is the 50% midpoint of the move up from the June low to the high reached last week. That level comes in at 0.8938.

In between the 100 a moving average above in the 100 bar moving average on the 4-hour chart below is the 38.2% retracement at 0.89644. That level is trying to hold resistance today.

Sellers started take more control below the 100-day moving average last week. Now with some support targets holding, there is a pause in the run lower.

In this video, I outline the levels that traders should eye for technically motivated clues. Be aware. Be prepared.