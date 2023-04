The USDCHF moved above the 100 hour moving average but remains below the falling 200 hour moving average. Buyers and sellers are battling it out between the moving averages.

For the EURCHF, it has the 100 hour moving average in 200 day moving average converged at 0.9827. That will be a key barometer for traders today with the 200 hour moving average above at 0.98488 as a key target to get to and through.