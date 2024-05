In the above video, I spend a couple of minutes outlining the key technical levels in play for the USDCHF to start the trading day in the US.

Sellers are pushing to new lows after the 100-hour moving average stalled the rise in the Europe morning session. The 38.2% retracement is next key target on the downside. That level comes in at 0.9034. Move below that level and sellers start to gain more traction technically.