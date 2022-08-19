USDCHF has moved up each day this week

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term has moved up on each of the trading day's this week. That move took the price from a London low at 0.9400 to the high today at 0.95968 for a low to high range of 197 pips or 2.08%.

Looking at the daily chart, the USDCHF has seen a number of trending up and down moves since April. For August, the initial move was higher. The price moved above the 100 day MA on 3 separate days during the first 6 days of the month, but could not close above that MA level.

That led to a move down which saw the 200 day MA broken. The low reache last week, fell and closed below the 200 day MA, but stalled with a swing area between 0.93659 and 0.93822.

On Monday of this week, the price moved back above the 200 day MA and the move to the upside was started. Sellers turned to buyers.

Technically, the price move back above its early August swing low at 0.9469 on Tuesday, then above its June swing low at 0.9495 on Wednesday. The high on Wednesday stalled against the low from May at 0.95449. Yesterday, the price based against that June low and moved higher breaking through the May low in the process.

The next major target on the daily chart comes in against its 100 day moving average currently at 0.9643. The price is still some 47 pips away from that level, but given the trending nature of the pair of late, getting to that level is not a hard lift.

Close risk now would be the swing low from May at 0.95449. Stay above is more bullish