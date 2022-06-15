USDJPY fails find momentum below the 100 hour moving average

The last 2 trading days has seen the price of USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term dip below its 100 hour moving average (blue line). A total of 6 hourly bars dipped below the line with one close below that MA line materially (there may have been another or two that closed below by a pip or two).

The price low in the late London session today, also moved below the 100 hour MA, but once again could not find increased downside momentum on the break. The price reestablished support at the line and the price moved back higher (modestly).

Needless to say, there is a reluctance to move to the downside ahead of a Fed that is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points later today. Also, the BOJ today did say that they would continue to buy unlimited amounts of 10 year JGBs at 0.25% as they continue their yield curve control agenda. The disparity between central bank policy has been a main driver for the surge in the USDJPY.

On the other side, BOJ's Kuroda has recently addressed the weaker yen saying the "recent sharp fall in the Yen is undesirable" (see post here). That raises the possibility of intervention at some point, but it seems more of a jawboning exercise at the moment.

Technically,

Getting and staying below the 100 hour moving average will be step 1 for a small victory for sellers.

Step 2 would be to get and stay below the 200 hour moving average at 133.37. The price has not moved below the 200 hour moving average since May 30. That 200 hour moving average is near the swing low from Friday's trade.

Below that the Thursday low at 133.175 and the Tuesday high at 132.978 are other targets.

Move below that level and the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the May 24 low comes in at 132.052.

All those levels are targets/steps to the downside that would need to be busted to give the sellers some increased confidence. Absent that, and the price make correct the recent gains, but the buyers remain still in firm control.

The sellers have to prove they can take control. Ticking below the 100 hour moving average will not do it, but it nevertheless provides a level to eye for bearish clues.

On the topside, the high price from Monday at 135.185 followed by the high price today at 135.577 the next targets to the upside. The swing high going back to 2002 peaked at 135.16, near the high from Mondays trade. Getting above that level - and stay above through the FOMC decision - would increase the bullish bias that much more. Admittedly the first attempt failed today, but once again the sellers are not able to capitalize yet on that failure.