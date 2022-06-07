USDJPY on the 5 minute chart

The USDJPY trended higher into the European session, reaching a new high going back to April 2002 at 132.996 (just short of 133.00).

Looking at the 5 minutes chart above, the high near the natural resistance at 133.00 has led to some sideways/corrective action. Looking at the chart, the price moved down to test its 38.2% retracement at 132.557 area. It also was able to get back below the 100 bar moving average (blue line in the chart above). T

The price has been trading above and below that 100 bar moving average and also just moved back to the 38.2% retracement area at 132.557. However what it hasn't been able to do is get below the 50% retracement of the days trading range at 132.421 nor the rising, 200 bar moving average currently at 132.51.

We all know that the USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn’t traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world’s second most traded pair, it’s not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as “boring”, although this isn’t an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn’t traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world’s second most traded pair, it’s not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as “boring”, although this isn’t an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term is at 20 year highs. The buyers are in control. The sellers would start to take back SOME control (this is for short term traders mind you), but only if they could move below these close targets on the shorter-term chart.

Not being able to get below the 200 bar moving average on the 5 minutes chart, or the midpoint of a day's trading range is not good news for the sellers.

Having said that, if those levels are broken, they need to remain broken. But what they do is give intraday sellers/traders something to lean against. That is the moving average levels become resistance instead of support (like they are now).

Until then, the sellers remain in firm control in the short-term, intermediate-term and the long term, and traders can expect higher levels. It's that simple.

It's not easy to pick a top in a trending market. However, if you do try, make sure you have a reason from a technical perspective so that that same reason i.e. falling below the 100 and 200 bar moving average is on the 5 minutes chart, give you an out if the trend continues.

The USDJPY is up some 670 points and 11 trading days. In the process, it moved above the April May highs near 131.342. Trends are fast directional tend to go further than traders expect.