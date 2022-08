The USDJPY moved above the 100 and 200 hour MAs today, shifting the bias more to the upside (blue and green lines). The price has the 50% of the recent range as the new upside target now.

Close ris is 134.314 and the 200 hour MA as well. Traders will not want the price to move back below the 200 hour MA if the buyers are to keep control.

USDJPY moves above 100/200 hour MAs