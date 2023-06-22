USDJPY extends above retracement level

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting has continued its run to the upside getting above the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the 2022 hi. That level comes in at 142.49. The current price is trading at 142.68 after reaching a high price of 142.754.

Close support will now be at the 61.8% retracement level (at 142.49). More conservative support would be at the swing high going back to November 11, 2022 at 142.246.

Recall, the high price from Tuesday's trade stalled right at that level. Yesterday the price tried to break above that level but could not sustain momentum..

