The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting buyers are making a play above the 100/200 hour MA in early US trading. Those MA come in at 139.493 and 139.77. If the buyers are serious, moving away from the MAs would show their commitment.

The USDJPY pair has been trading within a fairly narrow range between 138.73 and 140.92 over the last 10 or so trading days. The pair remains near the high of the move up from May, it is just having difficulty keeping the momentum going as traders fluctuate their feelings to the intraday whims of the market.