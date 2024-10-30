The USDJPY is lower on the day, but has been able to points for buyers against its rising 100-hour moving average. That moving average, comes at 152.826. A move below that level would have traders targeting the rising 200-hour moving average of 151.972. There's other support on the 4-hour chart at a swing area at 151.85 to 151.937. Below that, and the 200-day MA is in play at 151.488

On the top side, the last three highs came in at 153.88 (give or take one or two pips). A move above that level opens the door for a run toward 154.54 to 154.878.