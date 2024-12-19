The USDJPY has continued the trend move to the upside and in doing so has reached a swing area between 157.55 adn 158.42. The high price has so far reached 157.80.

The move to the upside based on Tueday and early Wednesday against the 100 hour MA. The FOMC decision led to to run higher yesterday, and the BOJ decision today which was considered dovish in that the BOJ is not in a hurry to hike, gave the pair another stronger boost to the upside.

In the video above, I progress from the daily chart, to the hourly and down to the 5-minute chart to outline the targets and also the potential cracks in what is a strong technical move.