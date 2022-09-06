USDJPY trends hard to the upside

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term is continuing its trend run to the upside reaching a new intraday high 143.068. That is also the highest level since August 1998. For your guide the high price in August 1998 reached 147.67. Looking at the hourly chart the price has been up 14 the last 15 hourly bars. The last hourly bar close at 142.945. The current prices just below that level 142.92.

It is the small things that traders look for and trending markets.

The range for the day is up to 283 pips which is well above the average over the last 22 trading days of 136 pips. So the market is a bit overbought but trend markets are fast directional tend to go farther with what traders expect. My guess is a lot of traders today did not expect the USDJPY and to do what it's doing. As a result, they continue to get squeezed.

What would hurt the bullish bias?

Although a down hourly bar will be the most minimum tilt in the short-term, getting back below the broken topside channel trendline near 142.47 (and moving higher) on the hourly chart above would be required to give sellers more comfort (at least temporarily if it can stay below).

Drilling down to the 5 minute chart below, the rising 100 bar moving average (blue line) currently at 142.26 (but moving up at a quick pace), would be a negative for the short term bias.

A higher level might be the 142.54 level which was a swing intraday high that then became a swing intraday low.

Move below that level and the aforementioned 100 bar moving average would be needed to give the sellers SOME comfort (the price would need to stay below those levels). Absent that and the buyers continue to win. The sellers continue to lose..

USDJPY close support levels intraday