The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting Read this Term is moving to a new session low and in the process is moving away from the 50% midpoint of the move up from the April low to the May high reached earlier this week.



The midpoint level comes in at 134.177. The current price trades at 134.00 . The next target comes between 133.70 and 133.873 (see red numbered circles on the chart above). Below that the 61.8% retracement at 133.329 would be targeted (see chart below).

USDJPY falls below the 50% midpoint of the April – May range

US rates are lower in the short end with the two-year down -14 basis points at 3.796%. The 10 year yield is now down -8.4 basis points to 3.316%.

The January 2024 Fed funds contract implies a rate of 3.25% now. That is a full 100 basis points below the top range of the current fed funds target.

KRE ETF is down -9.22%

Regional banks are looking in trouble:

Regional banks under pressure

Apple will report after the close and their shares are down by -$2.20 or -1.31%.

In other markets: