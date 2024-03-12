Both the USDJPY and the EURJPY are moving higher. The run to the upside in each was started in the Asian session after comments from Japanese finance minister Suzuki and later by BOJs Ueda.

Technically, the price of each moved up to a moving average technical target and slowed the assent. The price has been trading above and below the respective moving averages in the US session.

The above video outlines the technical levels in play and what needs to be done to shove the pairs to the next targets.