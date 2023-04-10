USDJPY moves above the 50% midpoint

The USDs run higher verse the JPY JPY The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by is continuing with the price now moving above its 100 day moving average at 133.483. THat is the first break since March 10. The price is also extending above last week's high price at 133.75 and the 50% midpoint of the move down from the March 8 high. That level comes in at 133.769. The high price just reached 133.824.

Prices are over bought a bit, but with London and Europe out of the picture today, trading conditions are lacking liquidity which could lead to more volatility Volatility In terms of trading, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of an index or asset, such as forex, commodities, stocks, over a given time period. Trading volatility can be a means of describing an instrument's fluctuation. For example, a highly volatile stock equates to large fluctuations in price, whereas a low volatile stock equates to tepid fluctuations in price. Overall, volatility is an important statistical indicator used by many parties, including financial traders, analysts, but also potentially bigger moves. More momentum above the 50% retracement would have traders looking toward the 134.000 level as the next natural target.

US yields are helping to support the pair. The two year yield is back above the 4% level at 4.007%. The level is at the highest level since April 4, when the high-yield reached 4.034%, and takes the price above the 200 hour MA at 3.981%.

