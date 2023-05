USDJPY trades above its 200 day moving average

The USDJPY is moved above its 200 day moving average at 137.00 and above a swing area between 136.91 and 137.095 after higher prices (53.2 versus 49.0 estimate) and employment (50.2 versus 46.9 last month) in the April ISM report.

That swing area will now be a risk defining level for buyers looking for more upside potential.

The price is breaking. Can the momentum continue?