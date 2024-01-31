The USDJPY is making a run to the downside and in the process is breaking to a new low for the day and new low for the week. The price is falling below it 100 bar moving average on a 4-hour chart at 146.96, and is also below a swing area between 146.96 – 147.067. STAYING BELOW those levels keeps the sellers in control today and going forward (risk for sellers).

Price is testing a swing area between 146.53 and 146.65. Moving below that and traders will start to think about a run toward the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the December low to the January high. That level comes in at 145.522.

Sellers are making a play in the USDJPY. Can they keep the momentum going.