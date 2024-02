The USDJPY is running to the upside and in the process is testing a swing levels near 150.71 to 150.77 going back to October and November 2023. A move above would have traders looking toward the Hyatt from 2023 at 151.91. That level also corresponds with the October 2022 high-priced which peaked at 151.93. Are we heading toward that double top?

Find out the technicals that are driving this currency pair in more detail by watching the video analysis above.