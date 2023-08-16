The USDJPY is trading to a new session high and in the process is breaking above the 146.000 level for the first time since November 10. The high price is also extending above a swing area between 144.98 and 145.90. Yesterday, the low price came within 11 pips of the low of that swing area, and the high was within 4 pips of the high of the swing area.
Staying above 145.90 keeps the buyers firmly in control.
Yields are now higher across the board:
- 2 year yield 4.965%, +1.1 basis points
- 5 year yield 4.399%, +2.1 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.250% +2.9 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.350% +3.0 basis points
US stocks remain depressed:
- Dow Jones -92 points or -0.26%
- S&P -16.2 points or -0.36%
- NASDAQ index -93 points or -0.69%
- Russell 2000 is down -13.56 or -0.72%