USDJPY moves above the 145.90 high of swing area

The USDJPY is trading to a new session high and in the process is breaking above the 146.000 level for the first time since November 10. The high price is also extending above a swing area between 144.98 and 145.90. Yesterday, the low price came within 11 pips of the low of that swing area, and the high was within 4 pips of the high of the swing area.

Staying above 145.90 keeps the buyers firmly in control.

Yields are now higher across the board:

2 year yield 4.965%, +1.1 basis points

5 year yield 4.399%, +2.1 basis points

10 year yield 4.250% +2.9 basis points

30 year yield 4.350% +3.0 basis points

US stocks remain depressed: