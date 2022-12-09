USDJPY falls toward 50% midpoint

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. is continuing the move to the downside. The pair reached a new low of 135.86. The price is down -0.50% and the biggest mover vs the USD in the early hours of trading.

The move lower is running further away from the 100 hour MA (blue line in the chart above). The 100 hour MA stalled the fall yesterday. Although the price took a quick peak above the 200 hour MA in the early Asian session, the price quickly reversed (from the high at 136.88).

Looking at the hourly chart above, the next target comes in at the 50% retracement of the move up from the low from last Friday. That level comes in at 135.731. Move below that - and stay below - will have traders thinking toward the 200 day MA at 135.04 down the road.

The GBPJPY GBP/JPY The GBP/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the British pound of the United Kingdom (symbol £, code GBP), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/JPY is trading at 165.00, it means 1 British pound is equivalent to 165 Japanese yen. The British pound (GBP) is the world's fourth most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid and popular currency pair. GBP/JPY Prized for its Versatility Among TradersThe GBP/JPY often stays within the 1 pip to 4 pip spread range on most forex brokers. This coupled with its consistently high range and volatility makes it a great candidate for both medium term and long-term trading, although it is also very popular with scalpers. The GBP/JPY is one of the most widely traded forex pairs. A lot of traders actually prefer it to the major pairs, because of the potential it provides. It's popular with both technical and fundamental traders. The pair's range easily surpasses a hundred pips on most days.Seasoned news traders also love this pair, since it reacts more vigorously to economic reports and news releases compared with most of the other pairs which possess similar spreads.However, high spreads and whipsaws can be a problem during the really high impact releases.When it comes to technical trading on the GBP/JPY, the classical tried and trusted technical analysis tools and patterns are still the number one weapon of choice. Despite the almost exponential increase in the number of indicators and scripts available in recent years, perhaps with a few exceptions, they simply don't provide the consistent level of insight a trader needs.Additionally, trading the GBP/JPY gives you exposure to some of the most important economies in the world. Designated as a safe haven currency by investors, the JPY garners popularity in times of volatility or turmoil.By extension, the GBP has remained a paramount currency, despite the recent fallout wrought by Brexit negotiations with the European Union. As such, the currency pair has been highly subject to these discussions, with no resolution presently in sight. is also moving lower and looks toward its 100 hour MA currently at 166.60. THe last two days has seen the lows bottom near the 100 hour MA. THis is the 3rd test. Will the buyers lean again and push the price higher? Or will the MA line be broken with momentum this time?

GBPJPY retests the 100 hour MA for the 3rd time in 3 days.