USDJPY moves to highest level since March 15

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting Read this Term has not escaped the run higher in the US session. The price of the pair has moved to the highest level since March 15. That move took the price to a intraday high of 134.567.

Looking at the 4 hour chart above, the low price today stalled right near the swing area between 133.74 and 133.87. The 50% midpoint of the move down from the March high is also near that level at 133.774. Finding support buyers against that area gave the buyers added confidence.

The next upside key target comes against the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the March high to the March low. That level comes at 134.751.

Also helping the bullish bias is that the low prices from last week stalled near the 100 bar moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term on the 4 hour chart (blue line in the chart above). The sharp move back to the upside on Friday also took the price back above its 100 day moving average (blue line currently at 133.154) and the 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart currently at 133.335.