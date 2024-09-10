The US yields are trading at new session lows. The two year is trading at 3.598%. That's the lowest level going back to March 2023. The 10 year yield is an 3.642%. That's is lowest level going back to June 2023.

The low has the USDJPY also extending back toward session lows for the day.

Technically, the price high today stalled near the high of a swing area at 143.67 (the high reached 143.70). The price moved back below its 100-hour moving average (blue line currently at 143.128 and moving lower). That is now a risk level for shorts looking for more downside momentum. A move back above the 100 hour MA would disappoint the sellers in the short term at least.

The next targets on the downside will now look toward the low price from Monday at 141.942. Below that and the low price from Friday reached 141.756, and the low price from early August extended to 141.678.

Not shown is the low price for the year which was reached on the first trading day of the year at 140.807.