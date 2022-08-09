USDJPY is going nowhere, but it will at sometime

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. is going nowhere. The range is only 53 pips which is well below the 22 day average of around 153 pips. Relatively speaking the price is non-trending.

That dynamic could be good and is often good as non-trending transitions to trending. Putting it another way, if the price is going nowhere, look for it to go somewhere soon.

Markets just don't sit in a area forever. Markets are not meant to go nowhere, but are meant to go somewhere. That is how traders make money. So when the market non trends prepare for a trend. Trends are where the most money can be made (and lost if on the wrong side). Knowing that and preparing for it is an advantage to your trading. The price just needs a shove.

So what is the bias?

Looking at the hourly chart, the low today was above the high of a swing area that is centered between 134.314 and 134.587. Just below the lower extreme is the rising 100 hour moving average which is working toward that extreme. That currently comes in at 134.25.

The pairs inability to move into that range is a positive/bullish bias tilt. The problem is the pair is having trouble getting and staying above the 135.00 level. The 135.100 is also a target to get and stay above in the short-term if the buyers are to take more control and push the price toward higher targets including the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the July 14 high at 135.945. The high yesterday came in at 135.575.

The price currently trades at 135.03. Yes, the bias is a tilted toward the top above the swing area/100 hour MA, but the buyers need to get going to keep that bias intact. If not, those buyers could give up as sellers put the lid on the pair.

Let's go traders. Give the pair a shove.