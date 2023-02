USDJPY moved up to test the 100/200 day MAs today

The USDJPY extended to a new cycle high up to 136.899. That got to within 24 pips of the near converged 100/200 day MAs (blue and green lines).

The move back to the downside, has now taken the price to a low of 135.726. That is within 7 pips of the rising 100 hour MA at 135.65. The price has bounced and trades at 136.11.

The close yesterday came in at 136.152. A close below that level would be an outside day, lower close. That is considered a bearish bias