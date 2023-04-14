USDJPY spike above the 100 hour MA/100 day MA

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting has spiked above the 100 day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot/100 hour moving average near 133.18 after the University of Michigan sentiment data showed one-year inflation expectations spiked to 4.6% from 3.8% last month. The five-year remained more steady at 2.9% but still up from 2.8% last month.

Looking at the chart above, the falling100 day moving average (step lower blue overlay line on the 1 hour chart) and the 100 hour MA (smooth blue line) both come in at 133.18 area. The price is currently trading at 133.366 after the data. Staying above keeps the buyers more in control. The highs for the week he came in between 133.86 and 134.04

The US two year yield has moved up to 4.115% up around 14 basis points on the day. The 10 year is up 6.2 basis points at 3.513%.