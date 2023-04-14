The USDJPY has spiked above the 100 day moving average /100 hour moving average near 133.18 after the University of Michigan sentiment data showed one-year inflation expectations spiked to 4.6% from 3.8% last month. The five-year remained more steady at 2.9% but still up from 2.8% last month.
Looking at the chart above, the falling100 day moving average (step lower blue overlay line on the 1 hour chart) and the 100 hour MA (smooth blue line) both come in at 133.18 area. The price is currently trading at 133.366 after the data. Staying above keeps the buyers more in control. The highs for the week he came in between 133.86 and 134.04
The US two year yield has moved up to 4.115% up around 14 basis points on the day. The 10 year is up 6.2 basis points at 3.513%.