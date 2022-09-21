USDJPY tests the 100 hour MA

The USDJPY has moved down to retest its 100 hour moving average at 143.45. The low just reached 143.47 and bounced back up to 143.57 currently. The 100 hour moving average is also on a rising trend line on the hourly chart.

Buyers are leaning against the levels with likely stops below the level and below the lower 200 hour moving average. That moving average currently comes in at 143.28.

Moving below those levels would tilt the bias back to the downside. So far buyers are holding support and buying the dip