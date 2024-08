The USDJPY is moving back toward its low for the day as yields move lower. The 2-year is now down -7.3 basis points at 4.286%. The 10 year yield is down -6.9 basis points at 4.072%.

Looking at the 4- hour chart, the move lower has price testing the high of a swing area at 149.65. The low of that swing area comes in at 149.20. The swing area dates back to February and March 2024.