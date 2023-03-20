USDJPY moves off swing area and bounces

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting fell earlier in the day, as flow of funds moved into the relative safety of the JPY JPY The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by. Stocks and rates in the US were also lower contributing to the declines in the USDJPY.

Stocks started to rebound, as did yields. Both helped to give the USDPJY a boost. In the US debt market, the 2 year reached 3.94% up 9.1 bps. The 10 year moved to 3.465%, that's up 6.9 bps.

Technically, looking at the 4 hour chart above, the low price today found support near a swing area between 130.345 to 130.60. The move back higher has seen the price move above 131.297 to 131.567 another swing area, and a broken trend line which cuts across in within that area. That area is now close support. Stay above 131.297, and the buyers are more in control. Move below and there could be some downside disappointment once again.