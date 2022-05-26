USDJPY moves back toward 100 hour MA

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn’t traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world’s second most traded pair, it’s not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as “boring”, although this isn’t an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn’t traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world’s second most traded pair, it’s not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as “boring”, although this isn’t an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term has moved back higher in early US trading and in the process nearly erased the declines seen in the European session. The close yesterday came in at 127.28. The high price just reached 127.278, just below that level. The current price is trading at 127.07 as I type as the sellers reenter.

What next?

Looking at the price action today, in the Asian session buyers tried to push the price back above its 100 hour moving average, but momentum on 2 separate breaks could not be maintained, and the price quickly rotated back to the downside. Ultimately, if the price is to move higher, getting and staying above the 100 hour moving average is important.

As a result of the failed breaks, the late Asian/early European session, saw the price tumble lower, falling below a swing area between 126.93 and 127.00.

That break led to more momentum to the downside. However the price decline stalled ahead of the low price from Tuesday's trade. The low price reached 126.54 before consolidating and moving back higher over the last few hours of trading.

The 126.93 to 127.00 area will now be eyed for short term intraday support. Hold that level and the battle is on between the 100 hour MA above and the swing area below down to 126.93.

Taking a broader look at the price action this week, recall that the low price on Tuesday stalled just ahead of the 50% midpoint of the move up from the corrective low on March 31 (at 121.306 - see 4 hour chart below). That low - going back to the end of March - was the base for the move up to the May 9 high price at 131.342 (over 1000 pips from low to high).

The price action this month - retracing 50% of that broader move - is having difficulty going further this week. There is some reluctance against the level (a bottom?).

Having said that, the buyers still have to prove that they can take back MORE control. That means getting up back above the 100 hour moving average and staying above that level. Without that, they are not winning, the sellers are....

USDJPY corrected to the 50% of the move up from March 31

Overall, the price