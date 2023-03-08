USDJPY retraces toward 50% of the weeks range

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting Read this Term has moved to a new low for the day and in the process has moved back below the highs from last week between 136.91 and 137.095 (see yellow area in the chart above).

Technically, the price is also moving back toward the midpoint of this week's trading range at 136.632. It is also moving closer to a cluster of moving averages including the 100 hour and 100 day moving average both at 136.435, and the rising 200 hour moving average at 136.33. The low price just reached 136.675 so far. A break below that cluster of support would tilt the ST bias to the downside for the pair.

Helping to push this pair lower is lower yields. The two year yield Yield A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as Read this Term is now down to 3.2 basis points at 4.977% (after reaching a high of 5.08% overnight). The 10 year yield is down 6.8 basis points to 3.907%.

The EURUSD has seen recent upside momentum as well (lower USD). It moves up toward the low from last Wednesday at 1.0564. The pair moved to a new cycle low today, but could not sustain downside momentum.