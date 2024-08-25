The USDJPY is moving lower to start the new trading week with the price extending below 144.00. On Friday, the low for the day reached 144.038 before bouncing . The low price just reached 144.993.

Technically, looking at the daily chart, the 50% midpoint of the move up from the January 2023 low comes in a 144.581.. Going into the new trading week, that level will be a bullish/bearish barometer for buyers and sellers. Staying below, keeps the sellers in control.

The low from August reached 141.67. The local year on January 2 extended down to 140.807.

Taking a closer look at the hourly chart, the pair is testing a swing area between 144.03 and 144.44. The low has dipped below the low of that swing area (see chart below). Getting about 144.447 and then the 50% of the daily chart at 144.581, would give the buyers more confidence at the start of the trading week. Absent that, and the sellers are in firm control.