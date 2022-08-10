USDJPY moves below swing area as selling continues

The selling momentum is continuing in the USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency.

The pair just moved below a swing area on the hourly chart between 132.24 and 132.479. The low price just reached 132.02. Close risk will now be up to 132.479. Stay below is more bearish.

On the downside, the door opens for a potential run toward the its 100 day moving average. That level comes in at 131.122. Recall back on August 2, the price low stalled just ahead of that moving average level, leading to the corrective run up to. 135.57 on Monday.

After over 2 days of sideways price action, the non-trending market in the USDJPY was ready to run. Needless to say the shove from the CPI was a huge contributor to the big price action.

The range for the day is up to 328 pips. The average over the last 22 days is around 160 pips (inclusive of today's range). Recall from yesterday the range was only 54 pips for the day.

Contributing to the sharp move to the downside is lower yields. A snapshot of the US yield curve Yield Curve A yield curve is a line used to help determine interest rates of interest rates for a specific bond, differentiated by contract lengths. This is useful for contrasting maturity dates, for example 1 month, 1 year, etc.In particular, yield curves help underscore the relationship between interest rates or borrowing costs and the time to maturity.Some of the best examples of this include US Treasury Securities, which are among some of the most observed worldwide by traders. By determining the slope of yield curves, it is possible to plot or predict future interest rate changes. There are three types of yield curves that are primarily studied, classified as normal, inverted, or flat.Why are Yield Curves Important?Yield curves like other benchmarks help investors and analysts ascertain more information about specific constructs affecting financial markets.For example, a normal or upward sloping curve points to economic expansion. Expectations of yields becoming higher in the future help attract funds in shorter-term securities with the hopes of purchasing longer-term bonds later, for a higher yield.The opposite is true in the case of an inverted or downward sloping curve, which traditionally points to an economic recession. If yields are expected to eventually be lower, investors opt to purchase longer-term bonds to help price in yields before further decreases occur.Subsequently, these are predictive of economic output and growth and are thus instrumental in financial analysis.These curves are also utilized primarily as a barometer for other forms of debt in a market, including bank lending rates, mortgage rates, and other benchmarks.The most reported yield curves deal with US Treasury debt, comparing the 3-month, 2-year, 5-year, 10-year and 30-year intervals. This information is published daily. shows:

2 year 3.113%, -16.1 basis point

5 year 2.84% -12.3 basis points

10 year 2.726%, -5.7 basis points

30 year 2.994%, unchanged on the day

The US treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET today

US stocks are off there high levels, but maintain strong gains:

Dow industrial average up 505 points or 1.54%

S&P index up 72 points or +1.76%

NASDAQ index up 282 points or +2.26%

Russell 2042.81 points or +2.24%

