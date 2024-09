The USDJPY is moving to a new session low as the clock ticks to the end of trading today. the low has reached 143.78. That is getting closer to the swing lows from last week at 143.67 and below that 143.49.

A move below those levels (see red numbered circles) would have traders targeting the August lows down at 141.678.

The GBPJPY and the EURJPY are also tracking lower.