USDJPY has completed the down and back up "lap"

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term moved sharply lower yesterday, helped by a crack below the 200 hour MA (green line), a move below a swing area between 132.97 and 133.35, and a corrective swing low at 132.30. Finally the pair also fell below the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the May 24 low at132.05. The steps to the downside targets gave traders comfort and confidence to push lower (the dollar selling bias on weak US data was also a catalyst).

However, in trading today, the USDJPY moved back above the 38.2% and the swing level at 132.30 giving the pair a boost. The next target at the swing area up to 133.35 was tested and backed off, but was broken later, and sellers turned back to buyers.

Helping fundamentally was the BOJ keeping rates steady and Kuroda saying that it is all systems go for bond yield targeting and bond buying.

The price has now moved above the 200 and 100 hour MA between 133.99 and 134.136.

Currently the pair is moving above another swing area between 134.468 and 134.672 and as I type is breaking above 135.00 too.

What now?

Overall, the pair has completed the down and back up "lap" started yesterday and has entered in the upper "extreme" area for the week. The swing high from Monday at 135.18 and the high from Wednesday at 135.577 would be other targets in that extreme area to get to and through.

A move above the 135.577 would take the pair to the highest level since October 1998.

Watch the 134.93 as real close intraday support now. Stay above and the push the upside can continue with confidence. Below that a move back below 134.672 would probably not be the best for buyers looking for more upside from a technical perspective..