USDJPY runs up to test the 100 hour moving average

The surge in yields and the bullish run in stocks have propelled the USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting upwards. The price recently peaked at 133.66, slightly above a swing area between 133.50 and 133.652, as well as the falling 100-hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot at 133.696. The current price is trading at 133.54. A breakthrough above the 100-hour moving average would lead traders to target the retracement level from last week's high at 134.069. For now, sellers are leaning against the resistance.

Earlier today, the price dipped to a low of 131.709, coming close to the high of a swing area near 131.567.

The two year yield is currently at 4.14% up 16 basis points on the day. The high-yield today reached 4.214%. The low yield was at 3.822%. Looking at the 10 year, it is currently trading at 3.563% up seven basis points. It's high-yield reached 3.587%. The low yield was down at 3.369%.